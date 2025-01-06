Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.31. 2,877,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,367. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $465.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

