Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases 59,261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.35. 697,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,036. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

