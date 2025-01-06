Burkett Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.7% during the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,310,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after buying an additional 866,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,913,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after buying an additional 383,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after buying an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $26.36. 556,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

