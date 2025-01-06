Burkett Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EEMV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.97. 248,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

