Burkett Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $104.74. 676,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,610. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $105.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.