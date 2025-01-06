Burkett Financial Services LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $193.08. 285,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,606. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.