CAE (CAE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/30/2024 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

12/24/2024 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

12/23/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/4/2024 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

11/14/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

11/14/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$34.00.

11/14/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

11/13/2024 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

CAE stock opened at C$35.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.18.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

