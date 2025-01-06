CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,168,000 after buying an additional 284,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CAE by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,597,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.