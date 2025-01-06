Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cameco Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total value of C$4,283,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,456 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

