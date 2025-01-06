Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

CRBU opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

