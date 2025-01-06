CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 67,024 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.37 per share, with a total value of C$5,252,845.14.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,121,826.63.
- On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$72.44. 31,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$55.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.