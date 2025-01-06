CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 67,024 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.37 per share, with a total value of C$5,252,845.14.

On Wednesday, November 27th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.42 per share, with a total value of C$5,121,826.63.

On Friday, November 29th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$72.44. 31,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$55.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

