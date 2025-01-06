Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

