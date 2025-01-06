Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $113.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $122.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

