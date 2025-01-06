Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $27,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of RB Global by 533.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

RB Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $92.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

