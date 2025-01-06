Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $79,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $131.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

