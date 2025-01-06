Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 949,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.