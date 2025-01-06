Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Approximately 1,136,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.48. The company has a market cap of £15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
