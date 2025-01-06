Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,759 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.99% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $410,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $181.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.