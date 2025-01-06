Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.24. 1,922,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.