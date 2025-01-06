Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.32 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

