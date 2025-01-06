Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Piper Sandler

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.39. 403,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

