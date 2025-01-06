Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $45,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,483. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $231.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.39 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.