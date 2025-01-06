ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

