Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CWAN stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $5,972,366 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

