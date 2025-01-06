Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 29th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
Comcast has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
