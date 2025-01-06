Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,107. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

