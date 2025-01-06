Commerce Bank Sells 50,425 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.7% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $144.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

