Comparing AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and Finward Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 0.97 $2.19 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $70.21 million 1.74 $8.38 million $2.69 10.53

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMB Financial and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 10.44% 7.60% 0.55%

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

