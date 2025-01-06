ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

