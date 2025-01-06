Contrasting Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Connectm Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $46.60 billion 0.04 $482.00 million $8.10 2.84 Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 1.31 -$14.94 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Business Partners and Connectm Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 5 1 3.17 Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.70%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Connectm Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 11.77% 30.68% 6.74% Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

