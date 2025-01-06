Contrasting Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) & The Competition

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cheniere Energy Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 48.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 1.82% -15.64% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 430 1047 877 36 2.22

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.94%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion $4.25 billion 11.98 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors $15.01 billion $1.14 billion 19.52

Cheniere Energy Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners rivals beat Cheniere Energy Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

