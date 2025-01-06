Contrasting Innovex International (INVX) and The Competition

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 10.55 Innovex International Competitors $4.35 billion -$154.22 million 13.22

This table compares Innovex International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovex International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innovex International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 193 1398 1692 47 2.48

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Innovex International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Innovex International peers beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

