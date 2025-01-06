Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Corpay by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $341.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $385.30.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.