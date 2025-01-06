CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $106.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. CRH has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

