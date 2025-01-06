CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 33.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after acquiring an additional 618,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,113,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

NYSE:CRH opened at $93.24 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

