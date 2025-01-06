Critical Contrast: Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) and The Competition

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cheniere Energy Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 48.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 430 1047 877 36 2.22

Valuation and Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.75%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion $4.25 billion 11.95 Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors $15.01 billion $1.14 billion 19.29

Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Cheniere Energy Partners Competitors 1.82% -15.64% 0.53%

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners peers beat Cheniere Energy Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

