Critical Review: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) & Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $34.68 million 9.77 -$940,000.00 ($0.22) -59.09 Repare Therapeutics $66.52 million 0.89 -$93.80 million ($2.00) -0.70

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repare Therapeutics. Eton Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repare Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repare Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.60%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -15.81% -36.29% -16.84% Repare Therapeutics -99.76% -40.87% -35.07%

Volatility and Risk

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Repare Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is Camonsertib (RP-3500), an oral small molecule inhibitor under Phase ½ development for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing Lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 Inhibitor, which is under Phase 1 clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; RP-1664, an oral PLK4 inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial designed to harness the synthetic lethal relationship with TRIM37 amplification or overexpression in solid tumors; and RP-3467, a polymerase theta adenosinetriphosphatase (ATPase) inhibitor, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; New York University; and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., as well as a clinical study and collaboration agreement with Debiopharm to explore the synthetic lethal combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibition in cancer. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

