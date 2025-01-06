CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $420.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $368.39 and last traded at $366.46. Approximately 812,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,016,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.02.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.56, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

