CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.69. 1,419,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

