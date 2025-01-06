CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,087,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,276,016. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

