CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $233.26 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

