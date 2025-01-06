CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 9,811 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. 6,115,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.