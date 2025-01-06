CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.35.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $6,227,201. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,982. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

