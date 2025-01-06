CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.09. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

