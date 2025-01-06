CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 57.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.97. 446,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.88 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

