CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 103,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 119.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 308,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,997. The firm has a market cap of $467.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

