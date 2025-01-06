CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.27 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for about 0.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of FTI Consulting worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FCN stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

