CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $18.79 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

