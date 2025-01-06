CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after acquiring an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,053.89.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

NOW traded up $7.17 on Monday, hitting $1,080.94. 220,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,141. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 168.11, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.53 and its 200-day moving average is $913.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

