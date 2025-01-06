CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 80,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.62. 207,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,538. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.91.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

